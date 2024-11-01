44,600 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 184,795 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

