Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

