Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

