Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 201,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

