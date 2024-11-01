Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 201,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Stock Down 3.6 %
Kyndryl stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.