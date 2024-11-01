Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.