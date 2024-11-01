Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.