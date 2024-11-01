Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,377. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

