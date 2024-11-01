Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

