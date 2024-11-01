Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.