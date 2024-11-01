Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $4,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

