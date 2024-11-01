Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CALF opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

