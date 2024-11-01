Allworth Financial LP Has $86,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE RIO opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
