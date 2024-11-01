Allworth Financial LP Has $86,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE RIO opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

