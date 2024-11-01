Allworth Financial LP Buys 168 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 612,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,620,000 after buying an additional 79,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $169.92.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

