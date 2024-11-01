Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth about $557,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enpro by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

