Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,878,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 794.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 113.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $311.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.80. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.46 and a 52 week high of $330.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.