Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

