Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,574 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WHR opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.