Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 87.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

