Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13,737.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 140.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

