Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

