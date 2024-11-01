Allworth Financial LP Has $121,000 Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the period.

FELG opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

