Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,248 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

