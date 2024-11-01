Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1,289.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

