Allworth Financial LP Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

