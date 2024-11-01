GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

GSK stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

