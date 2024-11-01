Allworth Financial LP Has $120,000 Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CAE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.