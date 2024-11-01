Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,964 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

