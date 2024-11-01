Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

