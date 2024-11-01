Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

