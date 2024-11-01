Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $80.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.59%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

