Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ooma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 33.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ooma by 28.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

