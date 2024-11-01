Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Market Perform

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

GO stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 655,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

