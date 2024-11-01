Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

FSFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

