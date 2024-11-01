Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 468.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

