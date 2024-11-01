Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 104,114 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 818.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,542 shares of company stock worth $30,014,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

