CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 175.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.13 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.