LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $282.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $291.67.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.31.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

