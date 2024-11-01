ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. ESAB has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,789.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ESAB by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

