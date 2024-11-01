JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.