Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,248.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.