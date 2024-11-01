Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

