The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 97.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 63.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.34 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.