Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 102.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.