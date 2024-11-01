Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

