Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $55.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.50 to $55.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

BAM stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $42,160,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,779,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 591,130 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

