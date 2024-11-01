Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,866. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after buying an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358,988 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after purchasing an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.