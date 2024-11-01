Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $9.79

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.