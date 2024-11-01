Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for D.R. Horton Q4 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.46. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

DHI opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

