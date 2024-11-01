Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for VF Earnings

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of VF in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get VF alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

VF Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of VF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after buying an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,694,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 673,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 473,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -20.81%.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.