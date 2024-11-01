Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Critical Review

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Wheaton Precious Metals 50.44% 8.54% 8.46%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gold Royalty pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Gold Royalty and Wheaton Precious Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million 38.10 -$26.76 million ($0.16) -9.16 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.13 billion 26.44 $537.64 million $1.30 50.79

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Royalty and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 8 0 2.89

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Gold Royalty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

